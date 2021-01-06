Brad Byrd InDEPTH: United States Capitol protests

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to protest against the result of the 2020 presidential election, which resulted in the death of one person and a city-wide curfew. Brad Byrd spoke to Robert Dion, a political science associate professor at the University of Evansville, about the day’s event and what will happen next in the American political landscape.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)