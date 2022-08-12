EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This is InDEPTH: What caused a house to blow up on North Weinbach Avenue early Wednesday. The determination of a cause could take some time. Consider this, more than three million miles of natural gas line serve homes in this country. Explosions are inevitable.

The Evansville disaster is the latest. Investigators in Evansville say there is no evidence of a crime in this local case. The cause is still undetermined.

Earlier today I talked to Troy Riggs. He was the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision Gas Explosion in Indianapolis almost 10 years ago. That turned into a case of murder.