HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A storage building leased by Evansville South Youth Baseball is now ransacked after and apparent break-in.

An Evansville Police Officer on patrol noticed that the building was standing open and unsecured and the Officer says that the building located in Vann Pollack Park showed obvious signs of forced entry.

The Evansville Parks Department was notified of the break-in, but a representative with the baseball program was not able to be located to confirm if anything was stolen.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update as more information becomes available.