EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The EVSC tells Eyewitness News that Cedar Hall Elementary School has been placed on building secure mode. According to Evansville Dispatch, officers were involved in a foot pursuit in the area of the school so the school was placed on lockdown as a pre-caution.

All school activities will proceed as normal, however no one is allowed to enter or exit the building at this time.

Dispatch has confirmed that the pursuit has been called off. Building secure mode at the school is still in place.

Eyewitness News will provide updates as new information becomes available.