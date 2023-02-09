EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency Crews were called to the 1700 block of Coker Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning after a tree fell on a house.

The tree has caused significant damage to the home. EMS was called to the scene, but there has yet to be reports of any injuries.

Several CenterPoint trucks are currently on the scene as well.

The cause of the fallen tree is yet to be determined.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.