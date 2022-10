EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a business fire at the corner of East Franklin Street and Morton Ave. Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the Morton Warehouse as they approached the building and were able to determine it was coming from the warehouse.

Evansville police are also on the scene.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness news will provide updates as more information becomes available.