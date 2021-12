NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WEHT) A Bremen man who was recorded playing his piano in the roofless remains of his tornado-stricken home was invited to play to a bigger crowd. Jordan Baize performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville last weekend.

Baize’s sister had recorded him playing the piano in the aftermath of the severe weather that struck Kentucky a week and a half ago. Baize wanted to ease the sadness that had struck his community, and the video quickly went viral.