BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Since December 10, life has been full of unexpected moments for Jordan Baize’s family. Just days after the tornado swept away his home, a video of him playing the piano in the debris went viral.

“It’s funny to me, because it was just really a private moment,” said Baize. “I thought it was. But you know, i think a lot of people have been touched by it. I hope it brought peace in the middle of a really terrible situation.”

A few weeks later, one of his dreams came true. Baize was invited to play at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with country music singer Jason Crabb.

“That was a that was a second tornado, a lot of ways. The, you know, the the media attention was was never, never asked for that. But it was it was a wild few weeks. It was a great time.”

He says he tried to use that opportunity for the good of everyone in Bremen.

“But I intended to do it with the right mindset, which was just to bring attention to the power of faith in the middle of storms, and to the hurting community. And I hope I did it well.”

Since that moment of stardom, Baize says he has been trying to help other people who have more needs get back on their feet.

“This wonderful organization from Virginia, called God’s Pit Crew, has agreed to come in and build two different homes, for two different families that lost everything in the storms, I’ve been honored to be able to help facilitate that process. There are some wonderful people, and really going to bless a couple of families that need it.”

He said the more work that’s done, the more you see that’s left to do. His home will have to be demolished, but he and his family will rebuild when the time comes. Until then, there is a lot that stands before him – from cleanup to waiting for the resources to become available. But through all of the obstacles after 2 months, Baize stays positive and humble.

“It’s really shifted our perspectives, and really reminded us about the things that are really important. My faith and family with beyond a shadow of a doubt. That’s, that’s what’s paramount to me.”