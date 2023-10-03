HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the bridge inspections along US-41 south continue, one local business says it is significantly impacting the amount of people stopping into their gas station.

The Trocadero Sinclair Plaza is directly across from Ellis Park, almost immediately before the lane shift. Longtime owner Phil Van Allen tells Eyewitness News they’ve noticed a decrease in customer traffic since the construction began, and that the short notice of the inspections from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet didn’t help.

” I found out the bridge was going to go down to one lane – when it happened on Monday. In the past, someone from the state has communicated with me and told us what was going on, gave us a plan… So is it irritating, absolutely,” says Van Allen, who has owned the establishment for more than two decades.

Although Van Allen says he is frustrated he says he understands the importance of the work being done.