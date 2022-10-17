HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The second implosion for the large truss of the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Traffic on US 60 traveling through the area will be stopped outside of the 1000 ft. clear area while the implosion operation and post implosions inspections are completed. Along with the closure of US 60, Traffic and residents on KY 2243 and KY 1078 will be restricted from entering the area during the operation.

The closure is expected to be in place for approximately 30 minutes.

This will be the second phase of a 4 phase plan to demolish the old Spottsville Bridge. Phase 2 of the demolition plan will focus on the larger 360 ft. structure.