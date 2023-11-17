HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Dry conditions across the Tri-State continues to create fire hazards, and overnight crews in Henderson found themselves battling a large brush fire along the Ohio River.

According to dispatch, the fire on Henderson Island started around midnight, and crews worked to extinguish the fire for several hours. This comes just days after a massive fire damaged land and property across more than 30 acres in Webster County.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Eyewitness News will update with more information, as it becomes available.