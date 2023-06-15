HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries (EVPL) kicked off their annual Bubblefest event this week. Bubblefest, just as the name implies, is all about bubbles!

Kids were invited to EVPL locations to play with, make and learn all about bubbles. The event features many hands-on activities such as crafts, playing with bubble wands and of course getting to stand inside of a bubble.

Bubblefest will continue with several more dates until July 18, at various EVPL locations. You can visit the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library website for more information on Bubblefest and other upcoming events.