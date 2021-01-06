Local politicians respond to D.C. protests

Various local lawmakers took to social media to voice their opinions about the protests in D.C. Lawmakers’ responses categorized by state can be found below.

INDIANA

U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) and U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon (R-IN) took to social media Wednesday. On his Facebook page, Braun spoke to Trump supporters stating he will support an emergency audit into the irregularities in the 2020. He also posted a photo of him signing an objection to Arizona electors.

Braun later tweeted “riots and violence are never acceptable” and asked for the protesting to stop.

What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) January 6, 2021

On Twitter, Bucshon urged protestors to “stand down” and leave the capitol building.

Supporters of the @realDonaldTrump please stand down and leave the Capitol. I do not condone any form of violence. A peaceful protest is your Constitutional right but what is happening now is not lawful. It is un-American. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) January 6, 2021

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke tweeted “violence in any form should not be tolerated” and condemned the D.C. protests.

Violence in any form should not be tolerated.



I join millions of Americans across the nation in condemning the abhorrent actions taking place today in Washington, D.C.



Praying for peace, civility & safety for everyone around the U.S. Capitol. 🇺🇸 — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) January 6, 2021

KENTUCKY

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) said on Twitter “violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American” and would not bring forth election reform.

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform.



Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave a video statement Wednesday, calling the protestors “domestic terrorists”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS