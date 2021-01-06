Local politicians respond to D.C. protests

Various local lawmakers took to social media to voice their opinions about the protests in D.C. Lawmakers’ responses categorized by state can be found below.
INDIANA
U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) and U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon (R-IN) took to social media Wednesday. On his Facebook page, Braun spoke to Trump supporters stating he will support an emergency audit into the irregularities in the 2020. He also posted a photo of him signing an objection to Arizona electors.
Braun later tweeted “riots and violence are never acceptable” and asked for the protesting to stop.
On Twitter, Bucshon urged protestors to “stand down” and leave the capitol building.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke tweeted “violence in any form should not be tolerated” and condemned the D.C. protests.
KENTUCKY
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) said on Twitter “violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American” and would not bring forth election reform.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave a video statement Wednesday, calling the protestors “domestic terrorists”
