OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s.

The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were recently cleaned and restored after a push from relatives. Charles David Evans, the great-great grandson of the Field’s, led the fight to restore the stones. He says they were discovered buried in the ground and in poor condition.

The Field family once owned more than 300 acres, which include the current site of the school, as well as the former JWM Distillery, whose buildings are still visible today. The land was split in the 1800’s, but deeds for the land kept the burial grounds in the family’s possession. With the help of C&M Headstone Restoration, Evans spent nearly two weeks working to restore and preserve his ancestor’s headstones.

“I think we have a duty to our forefathers,” says Evans, “who were pioneers and settlers of this great state, to maintain their family burial grounds and all.”

Evans says the Daviess County school board will remove trees and build a fence around the land to protect the burial ground.