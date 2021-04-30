Burlington Coat Factory holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The new location of the Burlington Coat Factory is held their grand opening.

This grand opening doesn’t just mean new shopping for the area, but it also means jobs for the community.

Burlington says they have hired just over 60 people and are looking to hire many more.

Another big part of the day, Burlington is also donating a check for $5000 to the teachers of Estes Elementary.

This donation will be used to help support the teachers and their students have the necessary materials on hand to ensure an all-around better and more fruitful learning experience.

(This story was originally published April 30, 2021)