BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Business is booming in Boone County, Indiana, a thriving economy in central Indiana despite the pandemic. The county economic development corporation said it’s worked with eight companies to move or expand in the county over the next couple of years.

They range from office headquarters to major beverage companies like Coca-Cola.

“I think our successes from 2020 shows we are still going strong, we’re still welcoming business, we’re still open for business and very much still looking forward to continuing that into this coming year,” said Molly Whitehead, executive director of the Boone County Economic Development Corporation.

The county economic development corporation is expecting to make another jobs announcement as early as this week. It’s also now turning the focus on the workforce to make sure new businesses have what they need.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

