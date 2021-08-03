Buying a stolen catalytic converter is now a felony

(WEHT)– In Indiana it’s now a felony to knowingly buy a stolen catalytic converter. Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise due to how quickly they can be stolen and how much they can be sold for. Victims of the crime say that it can have an effect on their finances.

“Yeah, they might not have had any money so that’s why they took something from me, but I don’t necessarily have it either. I work really hard for the things I have, so it’s frustrating,” said Jessica Rhinehart

The persistent problem of catalytic converter theft is why state senators worked with sheriffs to write the new law. Both catalytic converter theft plus the sale and purchase of stolen converters are a level-6 felony.