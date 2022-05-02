(WEHT)- Typically, the day before an election would be the calm before the storm in a County Clerk’s office, but this year? It’s been more like the calm before some mild rain.

Vanderburgh County County Clerk Carla Hayden (R) says turnout during early voting has been slower than they expected, especially given hotly contested races in each party. Hayden says she’s not sure if the voter shyness is a result of people waiting, or just apathy. Still, Hayden says she does hope turnout picks up on Tuesday.

So far, Hayden says 4800 ballots have been cast, with about 60 percent of the ballots to the Democratic Primary, where Noah Robinson and Jason Ashworth are battling for a spot on November’s ballot in the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s race. Hayden expects roughly the same number of voters Tuesday, bringing turnout to just shy of 10,000 votes- more than 2,000 votes fewer than in the 2018 primary.

Hayden says she hopes to have ballots counted Tuesday night, a stark contrast from the multiday process in 2020.

This primary season is bringing changes elsewhere in southern Indiana. Warrick and Spencer counties officially switched to “vote centers,” like Vanderburgh County, where voters can go to any voting location to place a ballot, rather than an assigned precinct.

Spencer County Clerk Darrell Stephens (R) says the move should help people who work in nearby counties and travel back home to Spencer County. But even with the change, Stephens says turnout has also been weak in the County. He says he’d be surprised to even see 20 percent turnout on Tuesday, though he says that’s partially because many primary races are uncontested this year.

