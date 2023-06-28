EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Locals awoke on Wednesday to a think smog blanketing the city, the result of shifting winds from nearly 500 active wildfires across the Canadian provinces. Experts say people need to take this seriously or risk jeopardizing their health.

“A lot of it depends on how much particulate matter is there, and so when the EPA puts out their air quality index, they are talking about how many particles that are less than 2.5 microns in size are in the air. Right now in Evansville, you are at 175, which is right smack dab in the middle of the red zone, which is the danger zone,” says Dr. Ravi Johar of United Healthcare.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says the air is unsafe for sensitive people – and they should avoid outdoor activity during these conditions. A shroud of smoke covered the tristate this morning. Pools were open. But the decision was made to close them down at 2 pm, to the frustration of some local swimmers.

“Nah, because, it’s like going to be shut down tomorrow and further days than that, because like I love swimming, so I mean yeah, but at least they are doing something about it, but at the same time, no, I’m not happy,” says pool goer Janaya Campbell.

In the meantime, people can take proper precautions to ensure they remain unaffected by the haze.

“The best way to protect yourself is to stay indoors the best you can, stay in the air conditioning, make sure you have all your medications, so call your doctor, call your pharmacy if you need refills on your inhalers – make sure you have all of those available to you. If you are on oxygen, make sure you have plenty of your oxygen source at home, and really just stay inside. Don’t go outside unless you absolutely have to,” says Dr. Kailyn Kahre, Emergency Physician at Ascension St. Vincent.

Experts say they expect the haze to stick around for a few days, and to stay indoors if possible, especially if a person has a lung condition such as asthma or COPD. People that must work outside are encouraged to use N-95 masks.