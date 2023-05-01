EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Republican mayoral candidates Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rauscher spent the final push before the primary going door to door and speaking with their future constituents – each offering distinct perspectives on what they have to offer the city.

“I’ve been talking to the voters for weeks now and walking door to door with some of the folks you see behind me – great set of supports – I’ve been learning about their conerns, they tell me a wide range of things they’re concerned about. All of us are concerned about roads, we are all concerned about crime,” says Cheryl Musgrave, one the two running in a Repulicsn lib

“I’d say the number one things that comes up when I talk to residents is public safety. What can we do to ensure that we have a safe community. For not just our children to grow up and thrive in but our children’s children,” says Rauscher.

Both candidates spent the final push before the primary going door to door and speaking with their future constituents – each offering distinct perspectives on what they have to offer the city.

“What sets me apart is my experience, my ability to get things done in a team environment. heer experience is the story,”says Rauscher ,

“It was so nice to get out there and meet neighbors and talk to individuals and find out what their concerns were. And at the end of the day I think that Evansville is really ready for that next generation of leadership to step forward.”

Musgrave has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, among other labor organizations, while Rauscher has received the endorsement of current longtime Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. One issue wreaking havoc on the Tri-State is the opioid crisis.

“Working to get free Narcan and we already have a substantial amount of that – working to get more of that out there is important. I also think that working with the justice system to make sure that folks who are abusing these drugs are treated irresponsibly,” says Musgrave

The Republican Mayoral primary is Tuesday, May 2nd, with the winner facing off against democrat Stephanie Terry and libertarian Michael Daugherty, among others in the november general election.”