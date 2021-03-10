Candlelight vigil held for teenager found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A candlelight vigil was held in Louisville Wednesday for the teenager who went missing while fishing on the Ohio River. His body was discovered Monday in the Ohio River near the Newburgh Lock and Dam.

Friends, family and several others gathered together on the Louisville waterfront to remember Jacob Stover, 16. People shared memories and lit candles to honor the teenager.

His body was found Monday by a tugboat operator bringing an end to a two-month-long search.

The Warrick County Coroner said Stover’s autopsy confirmed he died from drowning with hypothermia as a contributing factor.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)