Car crashes into Henderson home sending driver to the hospital

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Friday morning Henderson Police were dispatched to the area of Obyrne and Mill Streets for reports of a car crashing into a home.

Officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Obryne Street shorting before 3:30 a.m.

Officers found a vehicle had ran off the roadway and crashed into a house. The car hit the house and proceeded to drive into the home.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

After finding a surveillance video, officers determined speed was a factor in the crash.