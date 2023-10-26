Update: The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the driver of the vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Anthony Terrell Vivians Jr., was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. An earlier version of the story can be found below.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Police and Fire Crews are on the scene of a crash in the 600 block of Washington Avenue.

Eyewitness News is told that just before 4:00 this morning, a southbound vehicle on Morton Avenue crossed onto Washington Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then hit a small retaining wall on the front lawn of Rhythm church and burst into flames.

Crews began CPR on the driver of the vehicle as soon as they were able to get them out, and CPR was continued in an ambulance as the driver was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.