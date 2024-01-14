HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Experts say carbon monoxide poisoning peaks during winter months.

The odorless, colorless gas is released when fuel sources like gas, propane, charcoal and wood are burned.

Carbon monoxide can build up in spaces that aren’t properly vented.

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when it replaces oxygen in the blood. It can lead to flu-like symptoms and death.

“The main way that we have to detect carbon monoxide is through carbon monoxide detectors. Unfortunately, the gas is colorless, odorless, tasteless. So we have no way of sensing it. But carbon monoxide detectors can. So it’s very important that these are checked on at least annual basis,” said Dr. Sam Hawkins, emergency medicine physician.

If your carbon monoxide alarm goes off, call 911. Do not assume it is safe to go back in the home when the alarm stops.