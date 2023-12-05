HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A home caregiving organization is helping kids at heart to help feel the magic of Santa Claus once again.

Home Instead provides in-home care for aging adults, and every year their “Be A Santa Program” attract thousands of volunteers nationwide. A spokesperson said that the program started because they saw many seniors dealing with loneliness and isolation during the Holidays.

The organization is asking for people to provide gifts for seniors, such as sweatshirts, jigsaw puzzles and even everyday items like shampoo and conditioner. Through community generosity, about 900 seniors from four counties in the Tri-State will receive gifts this year.

To learn more about Home Instead and their mission, visit their webpage at homeinstead.com.