EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Dispatch confirms a carjacking happened near the 500 East Iowa Street Monday morning.

Evansville police tell Eyewitness News the suspect got into the vehicle and just less than a block away crashed the car.

Police say the suspect then fled on foot.

Authorities tell us they were unable to locate the suspect.

Evansville Police are investigating.

(This story was originally published May 10, 2021)