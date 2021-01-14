Castle High School disciplines students in racist social media post

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) We have new information in response to a social media post made by students at Castle High School. The school released a statement saying administrators have completed an investigation.

School officials said all the students involved in making the racist video have been identified and have been disciplined. Due to federal privacy laws, school officials say that is all they can share.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)