HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Many folks will likely see an increased police presence at Castle High School today, but it is only a drill.

Students and staff at Castle, in coordination with local law enforcement will take part in a lockdown drill this morning. The drill will begin around 8:00 a.m. and as part of the drill, law enforcement will go room to room as they would in a real lockdown scenario.

As each room is deemed “safe”, students will be sent to the football field for the reunification portion of the drill. Officials say that the entire drill should take about 90 minutes to complete.