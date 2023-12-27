NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Castle High School band is taking a chartered airliner on a more than two-thousand mile flight to California Wednesday.

But all they’re thinking about is the five point five and a half mile journey they’ll take part in when they get there.

The 240 band members left the high school before 4am Wednesday, on their way to perform in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1st.

They’ve been working on their performance since beating out 81 other applicants around a year ago.

The band is number 43 in the show, right between floats for the Mayor of Pasadena and the City of Downey, California.

They’ll spend a week in the golden state and also perform in a competitive marching band show at robinson stadium as well as a parade at disneyland.

The band’s website says the trip cost around a million dollars — or about four thousand dollars a student.

The Tournament of Roses Parade begins at 10am New Year’s Day and can be seen on ABC 25.

We’ll also have coverage from our Nexstar sister station KTLA in Los Angeles.