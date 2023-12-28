HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Castle High School Marching Knights spent their first full day in California on Thursday, capping off their day with a parade through the streets of Disneyland.

Castle High School band director Ethan Wilkinson says it’s a huge relief to finally be in California to enjoy the experience. “There is still lots to do and lots of fun to be had…A lot of work has gone into it, so I know the kids are really excited and really grateful for the opportunity to get out here and be a part of this auspicious experience of the Rose Parade.”

The Marching Knights will perform in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Eve.