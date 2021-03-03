Cattle loose on I-64 in Gibson County, roads closed

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – All lanes on Interstate 64 just west of U.S. 41 in Gibson County were shut down before 10 p.m. Wednesday due to loose cattle on the highway. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle said a semi caught fire on the interstate and the driver detached the trailer from the truck. Several cows got loose as others remained in the trailer. Two cows had to be killed by police and two were still on the highway as of 9:45 p.m.

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)