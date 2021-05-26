Indiana Cases

CDC gives Royal Caribbean the green light to test cruises

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI, Fl. (ABC)-The CDC has given the green light to Royal Caribbean to begin test cruises, starting as early as June 20th from Miami.

It will not be a typical cruise, though, rather being called a simulated cruise.

Many rules must be followed such as reduced passengers that are volunteers invited by the cruise line, social distancing, and following CDC guidelines of testing and quarantining of crew and passengers.

Cruises generate 7 billion dollars a year for the Miami-Dade economy.

(This story was originally published May 26, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

