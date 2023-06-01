EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local church is offering aid for people in the Tri-State who are struggling with drug addiction, and more.

“We have seen a great need for recovery and support in our community and we at Bethel are committed to making disciples and meeting people where they are,” says Ben Anderson, Communications Director and worship leader at Bethel Church.

As the country grapples with an unprecedented drug crisis, Bethel Church in Evansville says they are addressing this need by offering treatment services. By combining elements of 12-step recovery groups with scripture, Bethel says they are fulfilling a vital need.

“We focus on any hurt, any habit, and any hang-up that somebody is going through. It’s a judgment free zone, and we are reaching out, and when you walk in these doors, we don’t know a lot of people, we have no history, and we start reaching out in the name of Christ,” says Pastor Dave Schwambach.

For recovering addict Dave Whippo, the program has forever changed his life for the better.

“I was completely lost. and to be honest I said a “foxhole” prayer. I was homeless on my mom’s porch, I was involved with the DCS and two days later, I was offered a ride to Evansville for treatment,” says Whippo.

Three years later, David’s life in sobriety has made all the difference – even working at the treatment center he moved to Evansville to attend

“It was a complete transformation..when e we out in the darkness, it was all about me, me ,me me.. once you come into the fellowship, it’s all about each other. i cannot do this alone,” says Whippo.

The church says they have been working with the community on Evansville’s East Side for fifteen years to help people find peace from their struggles. Bethel holds meetings every Wednesday at 6:30 in addition to offering classes.