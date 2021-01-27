CenterPoint Energy gives $535K grant to Southwestern Indiana YMCA

EVANSVILLE (WEHT)- CenterPoint Energy Foundation announced a big contribution to the YMCA Wednesday. Centerpoint, which purchased Vectren a couple of years ago, has awarded $535,000 in grant money to support revitalizing the YMCA facility.

This will include installing a new roof, creating additional programming space, and a STEM lab to expand the YMCA’s food distribution program. The YMCA facility is a volunteer-based organization that contributes to people of all ages in the Evansville community.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)