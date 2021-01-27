CenterPoint Energy gives $535K grant to Southwestern Indiana YMCA

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE (WEHT)- CenterPoint Energy Foundation announced a big contribution to the YMCA Wednesday. Centerpoint, which purchased Vectren a couple of years ago, has awarded $535,000 in grant money to support revitalizing the YMCA facility.

This will include installing a new roof, creating additional programming space, and a STEM lab to expand the YMCA’s food distribution program. The YMCA facility is a volunteer-based organization that contributes to people of all ages in the Evansville community.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories