HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Temperatures are expected to hit the freezing point and below in the days ahead and may stay there for quite some time, meaning your furnace may be getting some overtime.

Centerpoint Energy has some tips on staying warm and safe during this cold snap. The first tip that officials recommend is to make sure that your heating system gets its annual checkup to make sure that it is running efficiently. They also recommend turning down your thermostat by seven to ten degrees at night, or when you aren’t home for at least an eight hour stretch.

Another tip is to make your windows work for you. On sunny days, open blinds and curtains to let in the sun’s warmth, and close them during the evening to help insulate against the cold air outside. Centerpoint also says that you should change or clean furnace filters once a month during heating season.

To learn more about keeping safe and warm during the cold season, visit centerpointenergy.com.