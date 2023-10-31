HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- CenterPoint Energy in collaboration with the City of Evansville and the JD Sheth Foundation announced the launch of an enhancement to the company’s income-qualified neighborhood weatherization program.

The enhancements, funded by a $600,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant was awarded to the JD Sheth Foundation by the City of Evansville, and will allow customers who had been placed on a deferral list due to home repairs needed to have those repairs addressed and receive CenterPoint’s weatherization services.

“One of JD Sheth Foundation’s five pillars is to promote energy efficiency, including supporting projects which help individuals to manage their energy usage through energy-efficient practices,” said Jaimie Sheth, CEO and founder of the JD Sheth Foundation. “We are thankful to the City of Evansville for awarding ARPA dollars, which will assist so many of those in need to make critical repairs needed to live in a more energy-efficient and safe environment.”

CenterPoint offers the income-qualified weatherization services at no cost to assist electric-only, or combination natural gas and electric, customers in identifying ways to make their homes more energy efficient. Eligible customers will receive a home assessment, during which CenterPoint may install smart thermostats, high efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators, pip insulation and LED bulbs. Energy technicians will also review with customers if any additional home improvements should be made such as adding or replacing attic insulation, identifying air infiltration and duct sealing.