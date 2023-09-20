HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Authorities in Western Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding an alleged burglar.

The Central City Police Department is asking for help to find the vehicle in the photos below:

According to Police just before 1:00 p.m. September 19, a man described as being in his mid 30s with thinning hair, driving a Ford F-150 broke into a home and stole property. Police say that a short time later, the same man was making contact with residents in the area and offering pressure washing services.

Anyone with information on the location of the truck or its driver are asked to contact the Central City Police Department or Muhlenberg County Dispatch at 270-754-2464.