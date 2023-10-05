HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The town of Chandler, Indiana will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their Water Transmission Main Project today, October 5, at 4:00 p.m.

The project is in the third and largest phase of Chandler’s ongoing improvements to their drinking water system. The project includes installing approximately eight miles of 24 inch water transmission main, with the new transmission main having several connections to existing mains and to the Grimm Road Elevated Storage Tank.

Reynolds Construction out of Orleans, IN submitted the winning bid for the $15 million project, funded by the Indiana Finance Authority’s Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Program. By utilizing mostly recycled material for the ductile iron pipe, this project qualified for a reduced interest rate through the program’s Green Project Reserve.

The groundbreaking will take place at the Chandler Water Treatment Facility at 97777 Pollack Avenue in Newburgh, and will be attended by local officials and community leaders along with project partners including Chandler Utilities, the owners and operators of the water system.

Chandler Utilities provides high-quality drinking water to Southwest Indiana, with their distribution system spanning three townships and serving nearly 8,000 residential, industrial and commercial customers.