WARRICK COUNTY, In. (WEHT) – It’s summer and, for better or for worse, that means road construction season.

In the Tristate, crews are working on several projects to improve roads before the fall.

“It kind of eliminates that issue we get where you’re waiting for the light, and the traffic is coming, and you’re trying to find a spot to jump through….I think everyone has kind of experienced that, especially if you live here in the state of Indiana,” says Gary Brian, Public Relations Director for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Driving on State Road 66 near Epworth Road is causing new challenges – but officials say these challenges are in the interest of a safer commute for all.

What we are currently doing is reconfiguring the intersection to install a dual displaced left turn. This will all take place over the next year and a half. Completion is approximately November 2024 – the primary focus is to help with rear end collisions on State Road 66 at the Epworth intersection,” says Michael Sigler with JBL Construction.

It’s going on right next to the Deaconess Gateway campus. These displaced left turn lanes are relatively new – the Epworth intersection is only the second one in Indiana.

“The first type of intersection like this was build just here in the last year south of Indianapolis, right off of 465 – and we use these types of intersections to help with…basically, it’s a continuous flow,” says Brian.

INDOT says that designing the intersection in this way will help with the flow of traffic, and cut down on accidents.

Officials say the three phase project is expected to cause minor traffic delays throughout construction.