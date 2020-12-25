‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas tree found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Many are gathering around the glow of the Christmas tree in their homes on the night before Christmas.

But has anyone noticed the little Charlie Brown Christmas tree out in the field along the Lloyd Expressway at Boeke Road? It’s near Hartke swimming pool. It’s a tiny Tannenbaum, but shaped perfectly to hold the ornaments and tinsel that someone adorned upon it.

It has been decorated for the season for a few weeks now, bringing a little holiday cheer to anyone driving by.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

