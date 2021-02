OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Chemicals have spilled into the Ohio River near Owensboro’s west side. Officials said the spill apparently originated from Dart Polymers, a plastics manufacturer. The fire department assisted in containment efforts until 2 a.m. Thursday.

As of now, officials are unsure of what type of chemical spilled into the river.

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)