Child found safe inside a stolen vehicle in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- A child has been safe after getting caught up in the middle of a carjacking Monday night.

Police said they were called to the Eagles Gas Station at around 10:15 p.m.

The victim said they were attacked by a man, who then took off in their vehicle.

A four year old child was in the car at the time of the incident.

About ten minutes later, police said they found the vehicle on Hartford Road and a chase began.

The pursuit ended minutes later, when the suspect Jacob Cameron, 26, crashed on Legion Drive Park.

Police said they caught Cameron as he tried to run from the scene.

Luckily, the child was unharmed and was taken to the Owensboro Police Department by a good Samaritan.

(This story was originally published March 2, 2021)