Chimney collapses in Warrick County house fire

WARRICK Co., (WEHT) — Crews in Warrick County spent hours putting out a house fire late Sunday night.

The fire started just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Old State Route 261.

Firefighters at the scene tell Eyewitness News, most of the fire was contained to the back of the house.

At one point, they say a chimney collapsed, and the fire continued to spread the length of the home through the attic.

They also say there have been several additions to the home over the years, making for voids for fire to hide.

It took crews nearly five hours to put out.

Right now there is no word on an exact cause.

No one was hurt.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)




