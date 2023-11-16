HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum have announced the launch of the second annual Jingle Jam, which provides free music to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals and anyone in need who can’t get out this Christmas season.

Museum officials say they have 16 outreach groups that are willing to play free of charge for this event, including the Mike Hobson Band, the Fletcher Family and Bluegrass Museum Band Class. Audiences can expect such holiday classics as “Frosty the Snowman”, “Little Drummer Boy”, “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”.

According to the Museum, there will be some live, on-air performances each Tuesday in December at 5:00 p.m. on WBIO. The Museum will also be holding a special “Christmas Jam” at the Museum’s Woodward Theater on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and everyone is invited to play an instrument or sing along. Museum officials say a lead band will play on stage with chord and lyrics charts on the big screen for everyone to follow along.

To book someone to play at your facility or for other information, contact Randy Lanham with Volunteer Owensboro and The Bluegrass Music Academy at (270) 314-0008 or Marla Carter with Faithful Friends Kentucky at (270) 315-0002.