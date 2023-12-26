HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The annual Christmas Tree disposal service starts on Tuesday December 26 and will continue through Friday, January 6.

During this time, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) city residential customers can simply place their Christmas Trees on the ground next to their trash carts on the day of their scheduled trash pickup, and Republic Services will take them to the landfill for disposal.

The service is only for EWSU city residential customers who pay for trash and recycling on their monthly utility bill. Residents who live in apartment complexes, mobile home communities, retail stores, commercial establishments, business customers and customers outside the city limits are not eligible.

After January 6, EWSU customers may continue to dispose of their Christmas trees by placing them inside regular trash carts. For more information about the Christmas tree disposal service visit www.republicservices.com or call Republic Services at 800-366-3345.