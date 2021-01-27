City of Evansville to conduct count of homeless population

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — On January 27-28, Evansville will conduct its annual

Point-in-Time (PIT) count of people experiencing homelessness in the community, including

sheltered and unsheltered homeless men, women, children and families.

Several organizations, including Aurora, are helping with the count, which begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at CK Newsome Center, and resumes and concludes the morning of Thursday, January 28. CK Newsome Center is the community’s White Flag Emergency Shelter.

Once the count at CK Newsome Center concludes, Aurora’s Homeless Outreach Team will continue by car and on foot to check locations where they have observed homeless clients living (building steps, abandon homes, wooded areas, under bridges, etc.) to ensure these individuals are counted.

The annual point-in-time count is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban

Development (HUD) for communities receiving its funds for programs to aid people

experiencing homelessness.

