HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Owensboro along with the Bluegrass Music hall of Fame and Museum invites the public to the Walk of Fame plaque unveiling for Terry Woodward.

The unveiling event will be held at sidewalk in front of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. and attendees are welcome to attend an informal reception with live bluegrass music after the ceremony.

Terry Woodward is the 13th person to be inducted into the Owensboro Walk of Fame and is being recognized for the role that he played in earning Owensboro the title of “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World”. The Owensboro Walk of Fame was created in 2012 as a way to honor Owensboro natives who had achieved excellence in their field.

Individuals currently featured on the Walk of Fame include: Wendell Ford, Darrel and Michael Waltrip, Bobby Watson, Cliff Hagan, Rex Chapman, Brad Wilkerson, Tommy Nicky, Roger Hayden, Christine Johnson Smith, Florence Henderson and Kevin Olusola.