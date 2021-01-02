Clay County Health Department warns of possible large COVID-19 spreader event during Christmas Eve

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – A health department in Southern Illinois is warning people who received a Christmas Eve meal from a certain church to get tested for COVID-19. The Clay County Health Department said it received word of a potential COVID exposure from someone working at the First Christian Church in Flora.

The church served a large number of meals Christmas Eve. The health department said due to the large number of people how may have been exposed, it is extending hours at its testing facilities.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

