HENDERSON (WEHT) – Clean-up is underway of a collapsed building in downtown Henderson. Crews were removing debris Wednesday from the former Alles Brothers building. It collapsed back in August. The city code enforcement board ruled last month that clean-up must be completed in 30 days. If it takes longer, the owners of the building could be fined $750 a day.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)