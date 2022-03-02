DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) Baptist Health Deaconess celebrate the reopening of their Dawson Springs clinic, nearly three months after the tornado destroyed it.

“This is, I think, a big day for Dawson Springs, and for Baptist Health Deaconess,” said Robert Ramey, President of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

It stands near where their old clinic stood for nearly four decades, before the tornado went through it.

“We knew, right away, that we were going to have to do something to provide care and meet the needs of the community,” Ramey said.

Baptist Health Deaconess opened a new clinic for its 2,500 patients as part of a new foundation for the community.

“We are really thrilled to be here,” said Tracy Overby Stone, a patient access coordinator at the clinic, who also lost her home in the tornado.

“We’re trying to move forward now. Just trying to keep a positive outlook now on what the future is going to hold and rebuilding, and getting our community rebuilt,” she says, adding that it’s a big step in the town’s rebuilding.

“It is a good positive sign for our community,” she said.

The clinic was put together on site off of Industrial Park Road, with eight exam rooms, an imaging room going online soon, and rehab services returning. Doctors and nurses were working out of an RV provided by Baptist Health Hardin as the new clinic was put together using modular pieces.

“It means that we’re going to keep this community going, we’re going to provide for this community. Hopefully, it will be around to continue to build back and grow this community to what it was before,” said Dr. Allen White, regional chief medical officer for Deaconess.

Baptist health deaconess officials say this clinic will stay until it outgrows its function.

“We are very grateful to be in our building now,” says Stone.